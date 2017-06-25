Goodwin fire at about 500 acres Sunday night

The Goodwin Fire south of Prescott reached about 1,000 acres Sunday morning, but was down to 500 acres by 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

The cause of the first still has not been determined.

On Sunday the first moved south and east. Erratic winds and fire behavior limited fire suppression during the afternoon, the release said.

A type 1 management team (type 1 is the most difficult to fight, type 5 the least) has arrived at the site and is scheduled to take over command of the fire at 6 a.m. Monday. Winds are forecast to gust up to 16 miles per hour on Monday.

The fire began around 4 p.m., Saturday, June 24, near the junction of Senator Highway (FR 52) and County Road 177. The community of Pine Flat was evacuated as a precaution, but the fire remains to the west of that location.

Mayer High School is acting as the evacuation center, according to a release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. For information on the evacuation, call 928-771-3321. There are only a handful of buildings in Pine Flat. TV crews Sunday night reported no one was using the evacuation center, so the handful of residents have likely found alternative housing.

Six helicopters, six engines, five crews, four air attack planes and one water tender has been assigned to the fire.

Authorities are asking people to stay off Senator Highway to keep it clear for emergency personnel.

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect throughout the Prescott National Forest, meaning no fires or shooting are permitted. The wind was at 9 to 13 miles per hour Sunday, helping to fuel the fire.