Earned paid sick time law takes effect July 1

The second part of proposition 206 is about to take effect.

In January, the state law made it so that minimum wage would be raised to $10 and gradually increase to $12 by 2020. This second wave has to do with earned paid sick time.

Starting July 1, all employees — full time, part time or seasonal —will begin accruing paid sick time hours at a minimum rate if they hadn’t already been.

Under the law, employees are entitled to one hour of earned paid sick time for every 30 hours worked.

“That’s beginning with the first day worked,” said Laura Hamblin, an Attorney and Human Resources Consultant based in Prescott.

This contrasts with many existing sick pay plans, Hamblin said, in which employees have to wait a certain period of time or work a certain number of hours before they’re eligible to begin accruing those hours. However, employers can require employees to wait 90 days after hire to use sick pay.

The number of hours an employee can accrue under this law depends on the size of the business the employee is working for. If a company has 15 or more employees, then those employees can earn up to 40 hours of sick pay annually. Smaller companies must allow their employees to earn up to 24 hours of sick pay a year, even if an employer only has one employee. Employees are not entitled to accrue or use more than these limits unless the employer selects to set higher limits.

The only employers exempt from this new law are state and federal governments. Otherwise, the only employees not covered by the law are casual baby sitters and the children or siblings of employers, Hamblin said.

Matt Hepburn works at Wild Iris Coffee House in Prescott about 40 hours a week. He does not currently earn paid sick time for those hours worked, but he has had to call out sick a couple times since he started working there 10 months ago.

“When you work in the food and drink industry like we do, you come in contact with a lot of people, and I feel like I’ve gotten sick more since working here than ever before,” he said. “We wash our hands a lot and try to stay clean, but sometimes it’s just unavoidable.”

At times he is sick, he does take time off, because he said it’s a disservice to everyone he works with and the customers he serves if he comes to work in a contagious condition. At the same time, he has two children to provide for, so taking time off is not something he likes to do unless he can’t help it.

“I try to keep myself as healthy as possible because I can’t really afford to take time that I’m not getting paid for,” he said. “I have to come to work as much as I do just to keep things even with my finances.”

Therefore, knowing he’ll have some cushion to care for himself or his family if any of them get sick is a welcomed change.

“I think it will really help me out, as well as those I work with,” he said.

On the flip side, some employers are stressing about the additional expense on their end.

Erin Mabery is the Executive Director of Buena Vista Children’s Services, a non-profit organization that offers childcare services in Cottonwood, but also offers several related services in Prescott.

For her, the impacts from proposition 206 have already been difficult for her organization. When minimum wage was increased, they had to raise their rates for childcare by 38 percent.

“It was kind of devastating,” Mabery said. “There were a lot of parents that can’t afford childcare as it is, so for us to ask for more money per hour for childcare has really hurt those families, because a lot of them didn’t get a raise.”

As this earned paid sick time law takes effect, she fears they’ll have to raise their rates again.

“It’s tough in the childcare industry already, because there just isn’t a lot of money in it,” Mabery said. “We can’t charge enough to the parents, and they can’t pay enough for us to cover the ratio driven classrooms for the quality we try to provide.”

Deanna Gerard, owner of All Clean Services Prescott, LLC, believes much of the business community will be facing similar issues as the law starts to soak in.



“My thought is it’s going to be hard on the small business,” Gerard said.

For her personally, she understands it will be an additional expense, but she doesn’t believe it will break the bank.

“If you manage your money well and you constantly put back into your business… it’s hard to say, but hopefully I’ll survive,” Gerard said.

Survive or not, she’s not in favor of the new paid sick time requirements.





“I think it’s too much regulation,” Gerard said. “I think it should definitely be up to the employer.”

For those looking to better understand this imminent change, much of it is clearly spelled out on the Industrial Commission of Arizona’s website (http://bit.ly/2oL5GQo).

There will also be a free seminar hosted by the area’s chambers of commerce after the law takes effect for anyone late to the game or needing to clarify matters. The tri-chamber workshop will take place at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center, 1500 E. Highway 69, Prescott, on Thursday, July 13, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP through their local chamber of commerce.