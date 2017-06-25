Calendar of Events: June 25 - July 5

Sunday, June 25

Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus-St. Germaine Catholic Church, Reiser Hall, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley. For an appointment, call 877-827-4376 or visit bloodhero.com.

Bloodmobile Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kohl’s 3280 Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley. For an appointment, call 877-827-4376 or visit bloodhero.com.

36th Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival on the Courthouse Plaza. Bands, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Evening Concert, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday only. Admission is free. There will be raffle prize drawings, jamming around the plaza, food tents and more. More information: PrescottBluegrassFestival.com.

Go Skateboarding Day Competition, 12:30 p.m., Mike Fann Community Skate Park, 799 E. Willis St., Prescott. Beginner, intermediate and sponsored divisions. Skating, food and clothing companies from around Arizona, as well as games and prizes for participants. Preregister at 928-533-7985, prescottskatestop@gmail.com or 617 Miller Valley road. Same-day registration at the skate park by 11 a.m.

Grapes 4 Grades, 5 to 7 p.m., Watters Garden Center, 1815 Iron Springs Road. Sponsored by Prescott Frontier Rotary to benefit Prescott Unified School District’s Summer Reading and Math Program. $50 per person; tickets available at Watters or online at prescottfrontierrotary.com.

Monthly Gospel Concert, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mountain View Baptist Church, 395 Pony Place, Dewey. This month: The Braggs, an upbeat, high-energy, Phoenix-based bluegrass duo. Free, but a love offering is accepted. 928-632-5787.

Monday, June 26

Art in June, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. This exciting program provides art education and hands-on experience with artists and their mediums. For children ages 6-12. Presented by the Prescott Art Docents. Registration required: online, at the Youth Desk or by calling 928-777-1537.

Tuesday, June 27

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Ask a technology question and get help from members of the Prescott Computer Society. Bring your own laptop or mobile device or use a library laptop. This is a weekly, drop-in service. No registration required. 928-777-1526.

Coffee with a Cop, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Streets of New York, 7025 E. Florentine Road, Prescott Valley. Join PVPD in a neutral, non-threatening environment for casual conversation and exchange of information. 928-772-9267.

Children’s Craft Time, 1 p.m., Founders Suite, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Arts and crafts stations are designed with varying age groups in mind, so children of all ages are welcome. Presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library. 928-777-1500.

Prescott Valley Summer Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Harkins Theatres parking lot, Glassford Hill Road and Park Avenue. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring Yavapai College Jazz Bands. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Wednesday, June 28

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

Computer Basics: Internet II, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Gain more practice using Google to find and evaluate the information you need from websites you can trust. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Modern Board Gaming, 4 to 8 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Play modern board games like “Ticket to Ride” and “Splendor.” Hosted by Prescott Area Boardgamers; open to anyone age 14 and older. (Those 10-13 may participate if accompanied by an adult.) Jeff, 714-487-1396.

Professional Writers of Prescott Meeting, 6 to 7:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Topic: “Who Will Buy Your Book: Identifying Your Audience,” with award-winning author Diane Phelps. Public welcome. prescottwriters.com

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Thursday, June 29

Board Governance Training, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Presented by Arizona State University’s Lodestar Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Innovation, with organization by United Way of Yavapai County, West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation and the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. $75 per person. Food provided. Reservations required: yavapaiuw.org; 928-778-6605.

Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Yavapai Regional Medical Center, 1003 Willow Creek Road, Thumb Butte Room. For an appointment, call 877-827-4376 or visit bloodhero.com.

Build a Better World with Juggler James Reid, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. From apples to golf clubs to bowling balls, Reid can juggle them all. Seating for these popular programs is on a first-come basis. Presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library. 927-777-1500.

Restroom Ribbon-Cutting Celebration, 10:30 a.m., Yarnell Regional Community Center, 22302 S. Highway 89, Yarnell. Celebrate the redecorated, cowboy-themed restrooms at YRCC and stay for lunch.

“Selling or Buying a Home – Why It’s Different for Seniors than Any Other Age Group,” noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott. A free Senior Connection Presentation by Eve Connell, owner of Real Estate Connection. RSVP’s appreciated to Debbie@seniorconnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Weekly Book sale, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Dewey-Humboldt Library, 2735 S. Corral St. Gift-quality, bestseller books. Paperbacks 25 cents; hardbacks $1. 928-632-5049.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Olsen’s Grain parking lot, 344 Highway 89. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Prescott Idol, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Each week, up to 20 contestants will vie to see who advances to the Sept. 7 finale. Audience can vote at the show or online at koltcountry.com. Top two acts each week move on.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Annual Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank parking lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. Family Night. $5 per person.

Friday, June 30

Skull Valley Farmers’ Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Skull Valley Elementary School.

Kiwanis Kiddie Parade, 9 to 11 a.m., courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Prescott.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 5 through Oct. 29, Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Brush up on your Spanish with conversation and camaraderie. Sessions may include targeted grammar discussions, subject-specific vocabulary practice and handouts. Basic Spanish skills needed. 928-777-1500.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Annual Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank parking lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. 21 and over. $5 per person.

Saturday, July 1

61st Annual Pancake Breakfast, 6 to 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Live music by the Gurley Girls. $6; free for children under 10. Proceeds go to Prescott Community Food Bank.

Prescott Summer Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot B, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

First Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, 8 a.m., American Legion Park on Bob Street, Prescott Valley. Sponsored by American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Open to all. Non-professional blind draw doubles event; semiprofessional handicapped event. $10 entry fee; horseshoes available. Gary, 928-713-6339.

Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Parade, 9 a.m., downtown Prescott. Parade theme: Legends Live Among us.

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com.

First Saturday Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Jerome. Donna, 928-301-3004.

Annual Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank parking lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. 21 and over. $5 per person.

Sunday, July 2

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

Cowboy Church, 10 a.m., Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Monday, July 3

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Tuesday, July 4

Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July, 7 to 11 a.m., Clarkdale Town Park, 1001 Main St. in Clarkdale. Raising of the colors and welcome address at 7 a.m. Pancake breakfast hosted by Clarkdale Police Department and Verde Valley Fire District from 7 to 9 a.m. (Breakfast cost is $5 adults, $4 12 and younger. Credit/debit cards accepted.) Also free fire truck rides, children’s carnival games and a patriotic concert by Cottonwood Community band at 9:30 a.m. clarkdale.az.gov/Old_Fashioned_Fourth_of_July.htm.

Prescott Valley Summer Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Harkins Theatres parking lot, Glassford Hill Road and Park Avenue. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Wednesday, July 5

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

Teen Writing Palooza, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Like to write? Share your stories and get writing tips/inspiration in this mini-workshop. For teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Blood Drive, 4 to 7 p.m., StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 Stoneridge Drive, Prescott Valley. Sponsor Code: Stoneridge. To schedule your appointment or for more information, please call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code.