Winslow Police press conference regarding death of 3 year old

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow Police Department held a press conference Friday regarding the death of a 3-year-old girl June 20 in Winslow.

Chief Dan Brown and Lieutenant Ken Arend conducted the press conference. Brown expressed his sorrow at the tragic loss of life and praised the work and dedication of responders.

Arend said Winslow police responded to the incident at 6:48 a.m. Lifesaving measures were applied to the girl for 40 minutes, to no avail.

Police said they are treating the case as a second degree homicide. Sonny Wyatt Silas, 18, is being held without bond. The girl was in the care of her cousin. Silas was the cousin’s live-in boyfriend.

According to police, Silas admitted to applying blunt force trauma to the head and body of the girl and admitted he was responsible for the girl’s death.