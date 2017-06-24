Prescott man plays 162 holes in 14-hour fundraiser

On the 73rd anniversary of the D-Day invasion, 80-year-old Bill Ware completed 162 holes of golf at Capital Canyon Club in Prescott on June 6.

Ware, raising money for the building of a Post 9/11 War Memorial coordinated by volunteers with Welcome Home Troops, began his day on the links at 5 a.m. and finished the 162-hole marathon around 7:30 p.m. Each round took him about an hour and a half to complete, according to a press release.

Ware, a Prescott resident, averaged a score less than his age during the nine-round fundraiser, hitting the fairway off the tee 112 out of 117 swings.

On the 162nd hole, Ware played a mini-tournament with close friends J.C. Conner, Terry Sims and Tom Lilley. Ware and Lilley prevailed. Other members of the course along with more friends joined Ware for his last round and applauded his efforts.