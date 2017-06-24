Police: Man faces charges after stealing more than 500 signs

An Ohio man stole more than 500 road signs because he felt they distracted drivers, police say. (Avon Lake police)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: June 24, 2017 6 a.m.

    John Hoelz

    AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is facing charges after police say he stole more than 500 signs, claiming they were an eyesore and a distraction to drivers.

    John Hoelzl, of Avon Lake, was charged Wednesday with a felony count of receiving stolen property.

    Police say the signs, valued at more than $5,500, were taken over a period of several months.

    The Avon Lake Police Department began investigating the thefts after receiving several complaints. Police say some of the signs were illegally posted, but most had been granted city approval.

    Hoelzl tells WJW-TV in Cleveland that he “probably shouldn’t have” taken the signs and he expresses his apologies.

    Court records show he faces a preliminary hearing June 29.

