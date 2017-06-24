Paris is possible, with planning

If your retirement dream is to sip a French roast coffee and savor a baguette from a sidewalk shop on the Champ Elysees peering at the Eiffel Tower, Brandon Montoya would welcome a postcard.

The independent financial planner and owner of Montoya Wealth Management in Prescott is a believer that retirement offers limitless possibilities for even the not-so-wealthy — be a European vacation or buying a getaway cottage to entertain grandchildren. All it takes is blending one’s long-term goals with proper money management, he said.

Like many financial advisors, Montoya is clear the sooner one starts the planning process, the better. Yet even those approaching, or in retirement, can come up with sound investment strategies to stretch dollars to accommodate one’s desire in the twilight years, he said.

Montoya and others even help advise people on when to retire; does it make sense to collect Social Security at age 62 or wait till 70.

“You don’t have to be a millionaire to be successful in retirement,” Montoya said.

Married 36 years, Clint and Donna Lawson are retired from their primary careers; he held a mix of jobs that included working as a train conductor, law enforcement, selling manufactured home and even a retail franchise. She worked 32 years in management with the state Department of Motor Vehicles. She earned a pension; he has a 401K.

As with many people, the Lawsons didn’t consider an investment strategy until about 15 years ago - Lawson was then 60 . At that time they found a financial advisor who helped them come up with a savings and investment strategy. Armed with that advice, the couple nine years ago bought a cinnamon nut roasting business they operate part-time in the Prescott Valley Event Center.

The two saw the franchise as a “fun” means to stretch their retirement dollars, Lawson said.

In Lawson’s estimation, the financial plan they crafted is allowing them in their retirement years do what they like to do without the need to fret over their bank balance.

Still, Lawson said he wishes he started earlier.

“If a person was smart they would start in high school,” Lawson said. “lf we’d all done that, we’d all be close to millionaires.”

With a proper financial plan, one that may require discipline, even sacrifice, in younger years so as to be more carefree in the retirement years, people can afford the occasional splurge and cover the expense of an unforeseen emergency, according to both local and national financial planners.

“When you work with someone like me to put together a cohesive strategy and plan, it can make all the difference in the world,” Montoya said.

Edward Jones financial advisor Daniel Petz said he meets with a number of clients who are in or near retirement with the aim of ensuring they do not run out of resources as they age. Many people today are living into their 90s and beyond, he said. It is not unusual that people need more resources than they ever anticipated so as to live independently and have proper long-term medical care, he said.

At a Senior Connections seminar at the Las Fuentes Resort Village, Petz told a group of about 15 seniors his approach is to work with people on where they are now and then look at where they want to be by the end of their life. Do they want to travel; do they want to leave an inheritance to their children; are they willing to work part-time; do they want to move into an assisted living complex where they can age in place?

Financial plans are not “one and done” exercises, Petz and Montoya concurred. As people age and their income, health and other needs change, these plans need to be reviewed and revised. There are multiple investment products – stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance - on the market today suitable for all types of risk, Petz said.

“If you’re committed, and disciplined, you can implement a strategy and make it affordable,” Montoya said.

Whether or not people opt to retain a personal financial planner or investment counselor, or they opt to use an organization like AARP (formerly known as the American Association for Retired Persons) or even the Internet, Petz and Montoya were both clear that a healthy retirement requires careful consideration. Most planners will offer one, free consultation and then fees can vary whether or not the firm is paid on commission, an annual fee or based on a percentage of assets.

“Don’t get complacent about this,” Petz concluded.