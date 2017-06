Dona Jean Erickson, of Prescott, Ariz. passed away on June 21, 2017. Dona was born July 10, 1927 in Hagerstown, Indiana. Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, Ariz. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Sign the online guestbook at www.ruffnerwakelin.com