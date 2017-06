Coletta Nanette Stewart, 67, of Prescott, Ariz. passed away June 20, 2017 in Prescott. Coletta was born December 1, 1949 in Oil city, Pennsylvania. Memorial Service will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, Ariz, Friday, July 14, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel assisted the family with final arrangements.