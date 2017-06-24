Local Sports in Brief: Three area golfers stand out at State Junior Championships

Anne Transier of Prescott Valley tied for ninth place in a 30-player field at the Junior Golf Association of Arizona (JGAA) State Junior Girls’ Championship played June 20 and 21 at Forest Highlands Golf Club’s Meadow Course in Flagstaff. Transier, a 2017 graduate of Bradshaw Mountain, finished with a 12-over par in the 36-hole, two-round tournament (77/79/156). Meanwhile, at the PGA Southwest State Junior Boys’ Championship at Forest Highlands, Trevor Lewis of Prescott finished in a five-way tie for 12th place in a 57-player field. He carded a 3-over par at the two-round tournament (73/74/147). Riley Lewis of Prescott wasn’t far behind, finishing in a four-way tie for 17th. He tallied a 4-over par 78 and fired a 2-under par 70 in the final round (148).

Golf results

The Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club played its June 12 tournament on the South Course at Antelope Hills in Prescott using the “Medal Play” format. In the first flight, Jack Marr shot a 75, with Ken Brack coming in second. A low net of 63 went to Ken Gambill, followed by Fred Rubio. In the second flight, Jordan Ristich fired an 82, followed by Garland Miner. A low net of 66 was shot by Jim Auer, with Steven Bumgardner taking second.

On June 14, the Club played its tournament on the North Course using the “Skins and Closest to the Pin” format. Seventy-four players participated in this contest, which was broken down into four flights and awarded skins in both gross and net categories. Twenty-one players were awarded one or more skins, with Jack Marr winning the $20 “Super Skin” on hole No. 18. The winners of the “Closest to the Pin” contest were Dennis Reilly, Larry Richey and John Spehar (two).

Antelope Hills Ladies’ Golf Association played “Long Johns” for the play of the day on the North Course earlier this month. First Flight winners were Corrie Widmer and Karen Jennings, who tied for first place with identical 41 scores. Greta Burbridge took third place with a 41.5. Second Flight winners were Suzanne Robb (first place, 37.5 score), Susie Bagwell (second, 38.5) and Jackie Schiller (third, 40.5). Third Flight winners were Susan Diumenti and Julie Cargill, who tied for first with identical 42 scores. Sandy Bicos placed third with a 43. “Closest to the Pin” winners were Pam Lee (hole No. 8) and Greta Burbridge (No. 16). Low gross of the week went to Greta Burbridge with an 87. Low net of the week went to Greta Burbridge, Karen Jennings and Suzanne Robb, who fired identical 72 scores.

Prescott Golf & Country Club’s Men’s Club played its first Major tournament of 2017 June 14 and 16 on the course near Dewey. Playing the “Two-Man Best Ball” format, Jim Lafayette and Don Pasek were the overall winners. In the First Flight, the winners were Jack Sands and Conrad Kruswicki (first place), Peter Barnett and Rich Marsick (second) and Tim O’Brien and Gary Wolfe (third). In the Second Flight, the winners were Bill Bordner and Doug Schmit (first place), Joe Manzi and Darrell King (second) and Gerald Markovich and Tim Algarin (third). In the Third Flight, the winners were Clifford Bush and Jeff Kleintop (first place), Don Brehm and Bob Wetzel (second) and Fred Boehm and John Varhol (third).

Prescott Pickleball Youth Clinic postponed until late July

The Prescott Pickleball Youth Clinic, originally scheduled for June 26-28, will be delayed until late July due to hot weather. Coach Jerry Northwood has determined that the heat may not be conducive to safe play at this time since the new public courts at Pioneer Park don’t have shade yet. A new date clinic date will be announced later.

Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp July 16-19 at Yavapai College in Prescott

At the Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp you will learn skills from a new perspective with a fresh, dynamic approach to teaching baseball. You will receive quality instruction in baseball skill and technical work, tactics, strategy and games at Yavapai College’s Roughrider Park in Prescott. The camp will include instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding and base running. Specialty areas will include speed, strength, conditioning and mental skills.

The camp is for players between the ages of 10 and 18. Campers have the option of overnight stay in Yavapai College housing. Meals and activities will be included in the camp fee. Campers will be under adult supervision at all times. Registration and introduction for the camp runs from 2-4 p.m. July 16. Camp will take place for the next three days, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for campers who will be commuting to camp is $175. The fee for campers staying overnight is $400. An additional $10 will be added to the fee for late registration. Camp capacity is limited to 150 campers. For more information, contact Yavapai College assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, email him at kyle.wise@yc.edu.