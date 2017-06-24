Day of Action shows volunteers the area’s needs

In triple temperature weather on the first official day of summer, Target front end supervisor Brandon Beauregard was painting the trim on one of the storage sheds at the Launch Pad Teen Center.

He and some 20 of his fellow Target employees were spending the day volunteering to spruce up the center’s alleyway off Grove Avenue with a new garden and gazebo project as well as some painting and construction of an inside wooden stage suitable for the teen’s musical programs.

Despite the stifling heat, Beauregard was all smiles. He and his comrades were participating in the annual United Way of Yavapai County’s Day of Action, a 15-year worldwide initiative intended to connect United Way volunteers and corporate donors to the actual non-profit charities who benefit from their generosity.

“This is good stuff,” Beauregard said as he precisely stroked his paintbrush along a narrow line just under the roof line on one side of the structure.

This was Beauregard’s first year volunteering for this project, but others in his group have been volunteering for as many as 14 years. Store manager Ross Cowen said Target’s corporate culture encourages community involvement and volunteerism and this is a manifestation of that belief in this community. Cowen worked alongside his employees painting concrete blocks a royal blue as the base for some new benches to be erected in the new garden space.

The “warm” conditions were not about to deter the volunteers who wholeheartedly embraced doing more than just sending money to a charity in their hometown, Cowen said.

All were drinking a steady of supply of water, but no one was complaining about their labors.

“We’re happy to be here, and helping,” Cowen said.

Across town, United Way’s Executive Director Annette Olson and two volunteers were doing a deep clean of the kitchen and pantry area at the Prescott Area Shelter Services’ 19-bed women and children’s shelter. Again, the volunteers were delighted to have a chance to make a tangible difference in the lives of families in need.

“It’s awesome,” said Care Coordinator Robin Watts of United Health Care, which like all the others involved allowed her to use her work time to participate in this Day of Action. She said her company encourages community volunteerism, and often will match employees’ financial donations.

As she straightened out a food pantry shelf, and sprayed cleaner around the counters, Watts said she was unaware that this shelter existed and is delighted to be introduced and offer her assistance.

“I’m going to start volunteering here (regularly),” Watts said. “Everything everyone does makes a huge difference when you put it all together.”

Launch Pad Director Courtney Osterfelt, working alongside some of the volunteers, said her agency is not yet a United Way grant recipient but is grateful that they were selected to be part of this volunteer project. She said the agency intends to apply for a grant during the coming cycle of financial awards.

“This is awesome. They’re taking a project we’ve wanted to get done, and getting it done,” Osterfelt said of the year-old center facility located on the corner of Sheldon Street and Grove Avenue near Prescott College.

The teen center regularly serves about 100 teens in their various programs, and even with their new facilities the programs are beginning to feel the pinch. So this cleaned up area with a garden and gazebo will provide more space for the students to spread out and do even more.

“It’s great that the United Way organizes this,” Osterfelt said.

This year, the United Way scheduled seven Day of Action projects with individuals from eight different companies, as well as at least 10 United Way board members and individual volunteers.

PASS Program Director Katee Norris said this is a wonderful opportunity not only for the shelter clients to be treated to a complete cleaning, but a wonderful opportunity to share the shelter’s story. Without volunteers, the shelter operation would not exist.

The United Way’s grant cycle just opened for all non-profit agencies in Yavapai County. This project is just one way the fundraising organization is able to showcase what these various agencies provide to people in need: health, education and financial stability.

“We’re connecting community givers to where the money goes,” Olson said.