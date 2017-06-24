Argus Hamilton: Feminists need to jump into the murder game

BEVERLY HILLS — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Economist released a preview of FBI statistics detailing the murder rate in America’s fifty largest cities Monday, yielding one-sided results. The statistics revealed that ninety percent of all murders are committed by men. If feminists want to make an impact, they need to step up their game.

The Los Angeles Times reports that California ski resorts still have a nine-foot snowpack after a record winter snowfall. The resorts plan to host snow skiers into August. It turns out that Global Warming is produced by the same computer model which gave sub-prime mortgages a Triple-A rating.

Der Spiegel revealed Germany’s spy agency spied on the White House beginning in the Bush Administration. What a Laurel and Hardy episode. The country that thought it’d be perfectly safe to let Muslims into Europe wanted intelligence from the administration that invaded the wrong country.

The Paris Air Show was held this week where the top airline manufacturers, as well as makers of fighters and bombers, gathered to show off their wares. It’s a trade show. Qatar Airways won the title of Airline of the Year and United Airlines was crowned Heavyweight Champion of the World.

President Trump ended all suspense Monday and said his executive order before the Supreme Court IS a travel ban hours after his Press Secretary Sean Spicer assured reporters it was NOT a travel ban. How could Trump collude with the Russians? He can’t even collude with his own staff.

President Trump gave a speech in Cedar Rapids Wednesday and confided that he may top the Mexican border wall with solar panels. It forces Democrats to choose between clean energy and blocking new Democrats from entering America. It’s been five days and they’re still thinking it over.

President Trump had everyone talking again Thursday when he remarked he’d never want a poor person to run the economy. We can all agree that the Trump presidency has produced one tangible benefit. It’s been five months since we’ve heard anything about the Kardashians or slavery.

President Trump was ridiculed by the late-night TV comics for reminding Panama’s president the U.S. built the Panama Canal. We also created Panama. The canal was a vital U.S. strategic property until Jimmy Carter traded it to Panama in exchange for Baltic Avenue and St. Charles Place.

President Trump celebrated GOP House victories by flying to Iowa and speaking to a cheering crowd on Wednesday. He seemed thrilled to be where people loved him. Every time a U.S. president is able to leave Washington and face a friendly crowd, he acts like he just got out of North Korea alive.

North Korea announced plans to resume nuclear testing Tuesday despite dark warnings from the U.S. It’s a puzzle why the country is so warlike. If North Koreans would just watch a video of Americans trying to operate self-checkout registers, they’d realize they have nothing to fear from us.

The Ritz-Carlton hotel chain announced Thursday they are building three super-luxury cruise ships that are designed for a fast and wealthy clientele. It’s about time. Cruise ship comedians homesick for Hollywood have been waiting forever to perform to a crowd that’ll get the cocaine jokes.

Disneyworld raised its ticket prices to one hundred and nineteen dollars a ticket for adults and children over ten. The park said it considers anyone over the age of ten to be an adult. Roman Polanski’s offered to return to the U.S. and face justice in return for a change of venue to Disneyworld.

The L.A. City Council pushed a measure to name a thoroughfare in South Central Los Angeles Obama Boulevard. He never went to South Central. To comply with his legacy in Los Angeles, it’s just a matter of time before they repeal and replace Obama Boulevard with a toll road in Beverly Hills.