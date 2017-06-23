Tri-City Table Tennis Club gives back — in more ways than one

You wouldn’t think that two people paddling a white, hollow plastic ball back and forth to each other over a net and across a green-painted, white-lined wooden table would teach you perseverance.

But if you met Prescott’s Steve Grassel, 66, and Arizona State University upperclassman Clint Ewell, 21, you’d have no doubt about ping pong’s appeal.

For the past year, Grassel – who’s won the advanced division of the state Senior Olympics in each of the past 17 years (12 times in Wisconsin, five times in Arizona) – has mentored Ewell in the sport.

Every second Sunday morning, you’ll find Grassel instructing Ewell at the Fitness for $10 in Prescott. They play together as part of the 40-member Tri-City Table Tennis Club, which practices singles and doubles each week on the second floor of the fitness center at Highway 69 and Lee Boulevard.

At his latest tournament May 7 in Flagstaff, Grassel won the Northern Arizona Open for the sixth straight time since moving here from his native Wisconsin. He faced much younger players, several of whom were either at or more than half his age, from Sedona, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, Prescott and Chino Valley.

Ewell struggled in his six matches that day, but he saw how Grassel handled himself, taking mental notes along the way.

“It was the first tournament I played in,” Ewell said. “It was a good learning experience.”

FINDING HIS WAY

Before he met Grassel, Ewell played ping pong “super casually,” he said.

“I felt like I hit a peak and hopped online and met Steve there,” Ewell added.

A former vocal performance major, Ewell recently earned an associate’s degree at Yavapai College in Prescott. While there, he played with the Club, learning “a lot of technique,” including different shots and strategy, from Grassel.

Ewell currently attends Arizona State in Tempe, where he’s studying robotics engineering and plays at the nearby Chandler Table Tennis Club. He said he uses ping pong as a distraction.

“It’s been a lot of fun [playing ping pong with the Tri-City Club],” Ewell said. “I’m by far the youngest in the Club, but everyone goofs around. It’s kind of a unique Club. At the end of the day you can learn a lot about yourself.”

PROMOTING PING PONG

Grassel said he advocates for ping pong being played more in and around the Prescott area, in part because it lifts up folks who are battling health problems and the effects of aging.

“I am promoting table tennis the best I can,” added Grassel, who’s won a total of 30 gold medals, in singles and doubles, in senior ping pong.

Within the past year, Grassel and a couple of other Tri-City Table Tennis Club members visited Yavapai College to encourage putting a ping pong table somewhere on campus. It worked. The college now has its own table sitting in an activity room next to the school’s cafeteria.

Grassel added that he’s also visited with a spokeswoman for Touchmark at the Ranch, a new senior living community being built on the high hill across from Gateway Mall on Highway 69 in Prescott, to gauge the community’s interest in hosting ping pong. That could happen as early as 2018, he said.

And at Glencroft Senior Living in Glendale, Tri-City Table Tennis Club helped get tables installed in one of that community’s facilities so Glencroft’s Alzheimer’s and dementia patients could play.

THE BENEFITS

Grassel says ping pong stimulates both sides of the brain while improving hand-eye coordination and reaction time. He credits his playing partner, Ken Schiltz, for being “a great influence on my success.”

Steve’s younger brother, Mike, 51, of Milwaukee suffers from frontal lobe degeneration and early-onset dementia.

At age 20, Mike sustained a head injury in a traffic accident, and he hasn’t been the same since.

But he’s able to play ping pong.

“He calls every week and I give him a lesson [over the phone],” Steve said.

Steve, who ironically was almost paralyzed years ago in a traffic accident, said he’s “so grateful that good fortune and excitement have continued” in his life. He’s been married for 42 years to his wife, Lori, who’s “given me incredible support through all of this.”

“His attitude is awesome,” Ewell said of Steve. “To overcome the adversity [the way he did] is incredible. He is genuinely always happy, and that carries over in the game. He never gets frustrated.”

A former music professor, Steve plays live music on Friday and Saturday nights at the Lynx Lake Café. The coordination and focus required to play piano translates into his ping pong playing. He is also a volunteer music therapist at three locations, including Good Samaritan in Prescott Valley.

Steve says you “owe it to yourself to fight for your quality of life” and work hard at it. After enduring surgery and paralysis, he adds, “just being able to participate is a win.” He’s not afraid to lose, whether in ping pong or in life.

“If anybody thinks of me as a role model, that’s a real honor,” Steve said. “I want to put smiles on people’s faces.”

Tri-City Table Tennis Club practices and plays from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays at Fitness for $10. Youth and adult players are welcome.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.