Prescott College continues 50th anniversary celebration with time capsule

As part of Prescott College’s ongoing celebration of its 50th anniversary, the staff have decided to assemble a time capsule to be opened at the centennial celebration in 2066.

Anyone is welcome to submit ideas on what should be included in the capsule. Items should represent the Prescott College experience within the past 50 years (including today). Ideas can be sent to transitions@prescott.edu. The deadline to submit an idea is Friday, June 30.

A fresh-from-the-field dry box (used on the college’s big yellow PC rafts) will be the vessel for the capsule. It’s only about 3 feet long, 1-foot-5 inches wide and 1-foot-5 inches high, so unless unusually significant, large items will likely not be selected for inclusion in the capsule, said Ashley Hust, PC’s Director for Advancement Communications and Major Gifts. Otherwise, anything can potentially make the cut.

“It’s kind of like a grab-bag,” Hust said. “As long as [the item] comes with an explanation of some kind of what it has to do with Prescott College and why it’s meaningful to that person or should be meaningful to Prescott College as an institution, we’re willing to consider anything.”

There have been a variety of items already received and ideas put forth including examples of early transcripts, PC catalogs through the years and even some seeds from the Prescott College Edible Campus Garden Club.

“Without the nourishment of seeds, Prescott College cannot possibly expect to fulfill its mission,” said Megan Gladbach, a representative from the garden club. “With seeds, the Prescott College community can transform desolate landscapes into lush, diverse ecosystems. With seeds, poor and violent neighborhoods can become filled with access to healthy, affordable, and local food. With seeds, we can creatively solve problems and work together to create a better tomorrow.”

Some such items are currently on display in the college’s library.

Once all of the items and ideas have been compiled, a committee (comprised of faculty and staff) will review them for inclusion and determine if there are any gaps and how best to fill them.

The capsule will then be sealed and kept stored away in the archives room of the library for the next 50 years.

This will not only be a way to preserve some of Prescott College’s history, but also serve as “a vote of confidence” for the college’s longevity, Hust said.

The college has seen some hard times. In the 1970s, it went bankrupt and was forced to sell property and cut resources.



Thanks to a core of determined faculty and students, the college remained active and gradually rebuilt a reputation and grew a new campus. However, like many colleges, it experienced consecutive declines in enrollment in recent years as the economy began to struggle back from the Great Recession.



“Enrollment was down for about five years,” Hust said. “Starting this past school year in the Fall we just started to see it go up again, and that’s the direction all signs point to as we move forward. It’s slow, but it’s there. We’re pretty confident we’ll be around in another fifty years.”