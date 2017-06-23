Obituary: Robert Oliver Wilson

Robert “Bob” Oliver Wilson, 75, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017. He was born in Flint, Michigan, on Aug. 2, 1941, to William and Florence Wilson.



After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam, Bob served in law enforcement as a highway patrolman in Globe, Arizona. After law enforcement, he acquired his bachelor’s degree in forestry at N.A.U. in Flagstaff, Arizona. When he retired from forestry work, he spent many years working at various jobs, including operating a handyman business and working security at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott.



He wrote and published two books, ‘Gold Panning in New Mexico” and

“Gold is Where you Find it! – A Guide to Gold Panning in Arizona.” When Bob was a kid, he lived on a farm and his dream was to someday own a ranch. After many years of construction, he finally settled at his ranch in Datil, N.M., where he owned chickens, roosters, horses, ducks, rabbits, dogs and cats.

He loved nature and he was an adventurer. Bob will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and eldest brother, Bill Wilson. Robert is survived his children, Kim Warmke (Wilson), William Robert (Rob) Wilson and adopted daughter, Leona A. Wilson; stepchildren Kris Hardman and Edie Wilson; and grandchildren, Michael Wilson, Oliver L. Wilson, Jake Adams and Nathan Adams.



Cremation is taking place and services will be held at a later date.



Information is provided by survivors.