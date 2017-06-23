Obituary: James B. Johnson

James “Jim” B. Johnson, 50, resident of Prescott Arizona, went to be with our Lord on June 17, 2017. Jim was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sept. 12, 1966.

Jim is preceded in death by his father, James A. Johnson, and survived by his two children, Lindsey and Dallas; his grandson, Jaydon; his mother, Helen; siblings Samantha (Bill) and Patrick (Erin); and his nieces and nephews.

Jim proudly served in the Army 82nd Airborne Division. Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors with his dog, camping and fishing. Jim was a stubborn ass, and always had to learn life lessons the hard way. However, his heart was full of love for his children and his family.



Jim left this earth too early for us to understand, but God always has a purpose and therefore, we all must believe Jim is now at peace.



A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 4 p.m. at Crosspoint Tempe Church, 1001 E. Southern Ave., Tempe, Arizona. Richardson Funeral Home in Tempe is compassionately serving the family.



Information provided by survivors.