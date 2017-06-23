Obituary: Catharyn Jane Lee

Catharyn Jane Lee, known to those closest to her as "Jane", passed away on May 28, 2017 at the age of 90, in Prescott, Ariz. Jane, born March 12, 1927, was the daughter of William and Catharyn Nelson from Chicago, Ill.

On December 1, 1965, she married the love of her life, Daniel West Lee (d.2014), in Southern California. They traveled the globe together as Dan worked in movie special effects on location in many countries, such as Ireland, Italy and Germany. The lifestyle was a dream for her, as she loved to travel. They relocated from Glendale, Calif., to Prescott, Ariz. in 1997. There, they spent time with their many wonderful friends from The Ranch at Prescott, as well as family in Phoenix and Flagstaff. Their love story was 49 years young when Dan passed in 2014. Jane will be remembered by her boisterous laugh, great sense of humor, quick wit, and generous heart.

No local services will be scheduled. She will be placed to rest with Danny, at Eternal Valley in Newhall, Calif.

Her family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association in her name: www.alz.org or Alzheimer's Association National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

