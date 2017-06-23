Letter: Vaccinating dogs

Editor:

Regarding leptospirosis. First and foremost, it is imperative to have your dogs vaccinated against the bacterial disease. Researchers have worked out earlier problems with the shots by giving the initial vaccine in two doses, four weeks apart, and not in conjunction with other major vaccine shots. This process prevented reactions in some dogs. Secondly, the bacteria is found not only in the urine of infected pets, it’s also in the wild population as well. It could be on the grass, in the streams, in your yard. The pools at the dog park are emptied often everyday as pet owners prefer clean water for their dogs. The dogs urinate on the sidewalk, parking lot, lockouts into the park and all over the artificial grass and dirt. Your dog walks through it or rolls on it and takes it home and licks his/her feet or coat or cleans themselves at the park. They are dogs! The prudent thing to do is keep your dog in the house or get it vaccinated. I don’t expect businesses to keep flu germs away from me, I get a flu shot.

Brooke Wolterstorff