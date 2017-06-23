Letter: Retirees only

Editor:

Prescott has been honored many times as “the” place to retire/visit/live, despite concerns about water availability, firehouse brown outs, pension funding, funding of the Prescott School District, teacher salaries and declining teacher staff, declining student enrollment, charter school issues, whether to increase property taxes or increase sales taxes. All these issues are constantly in the news or on the ballot.

Taxes are of concern for me, a retired person with 17 years as a Prescott resident, my taxes here are twice my taxes in Phoenix and half of those tax dollars go to the various schools in the area. I understand the need even though I have no children or grandchildren in PUSD.

I have never heard anyone say they moved to Prescott because of the school system. Make Prescott the “Sun City of the North.” Put a stake in the ground and mark the end to PUSD (2018-2032). Closing the schools in 2032 will let current first-graders continue to finish high school. We have closed two schools already. Let the administrators plan the orderly closure of the schools rather than scratch and claw to extend the inevitable closure. Honor the District’s fine heritage and close it down with grace and dignity.

Let Prescott be a true retirement/tourist community. Fourteen years notice should give residents with school-age children time to seek other communities for educating their children or transfer them to local charter schools. Let’s unburden the residents of Prescott of a long list of concerns and decreasing services and increasing costs. A portion of the taxes currently going to schools would go a long way to funding vital services.

Victor Nelson

Prescott