Fire destroys home near Bagdad

A homeowner was injured Wednesday, June 21, when his home, near Highway 96, milepost 7.5, went up in flames, said Dwight D’Evelyn, Sheriff’s spokesman.

When deputies arrived at the scene about 5 p.m., the house, which was formerly known at Pike’s Restaurant, was fully engulfed in flames, D’Evelyn said.

The homeowner told deputies that he was across the street when the fire started, and he ran over to call 911. The phone didn’t work, D’Evelyn said, and the man suffered smoke inhalation and burns on his hands and head.

He was treated at the scene by Bagdad Fire personnel and then taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott. The homeowner told deputies he didn’t know how the fire started. The cause of the fire is under investigation, D’Evelyn said.