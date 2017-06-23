Feature Home: 782 Hideway Lane | Prescott | $389,500

Inside the Luxury Gated Community of Hassayampa. Located on the second hole of the Capital Canyon Golf Course. Mountain views from the front patio and golf course views from the rear covered patio. Private garden patio setting.

Soaring ceilings with lots of light. Large great room with stone fireplace. Luxury kitchen with granite counter tops and corner window. Two master suites. One on first floor for one story living. Second master suite on second floor with private bath with covered patio on the golf course. Large loft can be office or another bedroom.

Two car attached garage with direct access to the home. Private walk way leads to a garden patio setting with lots of plantings. Be a part of the Capital Canyon Golf and Social Club.

OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, June 24th

1:00 to 4:00 p.m. | Call for gate access

Gary Walter, REALTOR®

928-899-3660

www.garywalter.com

Lee Haekstra, REALTOR®

480-399-8626

ReMax Excalibur