Yavapai College’s Southwest Wine Center wins big

The Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Campus in Clarkdale won the gold medal and Best of Class Award at the 2017 Sunset International Wine Competition in Berkeley, California for its 2014 Sunlight (a blended varietal white wine). The complete list of Silver and Gold Medal winners will be published in the October issue of Sunset magazine.

More than 50 notable winemakers, journalists and wine educators served as judges. The judging was led by honorary chairs Joel Peterson, founder and winemaker of Ravenswood and Once and Future wineries; and Sara Schneider, Wine Editor for Sunset magazine.

“The 2016 Sunlight is the first wine the SWC has ever entered into this competition,” said Yavapai College Enology Director Michael Pierce. “This an internationally recognized competition which receives several hundred entries, so to receive a Gold Medal and Best in Class Award is a tremendous accomplishment for the students.”

The SWC recently won a gold medal for Best Sauvignon Blanc and a bronze medal for Petit Sirah at the Arizona Republic’s Arizona Grand Wine Festival in Phoenix in January.

Opened in 2014, the SWC is a teaching winery with 13 acres of vineyards, and instructs students in the fields of enology (the science and study of wine and winemaking) and viticulture (the science, study, and production of grapes). Wines are available for purchase by the glass or bottle at the SWC’s tasting room (open Thursday to Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.) at 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Information provided by Yavapai College