WYGC staffers honored

The long-awaited announcement of the 2016 West Yavapai Guidance Clinic staff honors have been made, to the surprise and pride of Kara Schumann and Lynn Levine. The Ernest C. Siegfried Professional Advancement Award was established in 1986 and was created in honor of longtime WYGC Board member, Dr. Ernie Siegfried, now deceased. The purpose of the award is to recognize the accomplishments and achievements of individual staff members by providing direct support for the advancement of their skills. The 2016 Ernie Award honoree was Kara Schumann, child and family therapist within the Clinic’s Children and Family Services Program.

The annual Phyllis A. Dodd Memorial Scholarship was established in 2001 for support staff in honor of Phyllis for the years of service and commitment she gave to WYGC prior to her death. This scholarship recognizes the special contributions Phyllis made to promote, recognize and advance support staff working. The 2016 Dodd Scholarship Recipient was Lynn Levine, who has been with the agency for 16 years and is its director of quality management.