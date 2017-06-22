Son of former Arizona Sundogs coach eyes NHL draft

Matteo Pietroniro, the 18-year-old son of former Arizona Sundogs hockey coach Marco Pietroniro, has a good chance of being selected in the final rounds of the 2017 NHL Draft Saturday in Chicago.

Matteo, the middle child of Marco’s five sons, recently made the final cut on the NHL’s central scouting list. As late as last weekend, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenseman was ranked 179th out of the 215 best 18-year-old hockey prospects in North America.

The seven-round draft is scheduled for today (first four rounds) and Saturday (fifth through seventh rounds). Last week, Matteo visited Prescott Valley and trained at RedTail CrossFit in Prescott before hopping on a plane bound for the Windy City Thursday morning.

“If I am selected to any team, it would be a dream come true,” said Matteo, a two-way defenseman who transitions smoothly from defense to offense on the ice. “I’m grateful to be where I’m at.”

This past season, Matteo played for Baie-Comeau Drakkar, a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team in Canada that his father coached.

In the off-season, Marco moved on to become hockey director for Bishop’s College School, a prep school in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Matteo’s two younger brothers, Kris, 17, and Massimo, 15, will play for Marco this winter.

Matteo said he’ll continue skating for Baie-Comeau in the 2017-18 campaign, whether or not he is drafted Saturday. If he’s drafted, Matteo would play the upcoming season and then likely be assigned to an NHL minor-league club. If he’s not drafted, Matteo would hope to attend an NHL camp to try and “make an impression.”

Matteo said he has a chance to be chosen anywhere from the fifth through the seventh rounds, depending on the players still available on the draft board and the roster needs of NHL teams.

Last season, Matteo said NHL scouts attended almost every one of Baie-Comeau’s games. Sometimes, he added, anywhere from eight to 30 scouts were in the seats.

PATH TO GREATNESS

Born in Boise, Idaho, in 1998, Matteo started playing hockey at age 3 when he lived in Arizona, steadily moving his way up the youth chain – from Squirts, to Bantams, to Midgets. Matteo attended Granville Elementary in Prescott Valley and enrolled in an online school after that so he could focus on hockey. This weekend, he said he’s close to graduating from Primavera Online High School, based in Chandler.

At 15, Matteo relocated to Quebec, where he attended a Quebec Junior Major Hockey League camp.

Soon thereafter, Matteo was called up to the Quebec Junior Majors and faced his oldest brother, Phil, who skated for another team. Phil, now 23, is in his third season as a defenseman with the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies, a high double-A minor league team.

Within the past year, Matteo also played in Junior Majors (ages 16-20) with his other older brother Chad, now 21, whose Junior career just ended.

You could say hockey’s in Matteo’s blood. As a defenseman, he said he enjoys shutting down an opponent’s best goal scorers. Last season, Baie-Comeau qualified for the league playoffs, but lost in the first round.

Today and Saturday in Chicago, Matteo will probably reflect on all that’s happened to him over the past 15 years in hockey. Then he will ponder a bright future.

“I want to make it a living,” Matteo said of playing pro hockey. “It’s always been a dream of mine to go to the NHL.”

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.