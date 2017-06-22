Prescott Honda gives back to veterans at U.S.VETS

U.S.VETS – Prescott would like to thank Prescott Honda Prescott Honda’s staff for visiting the U.S.VETS – Prescott temporary residential facility and preparing a delicious barbecue meal for all 56 residents. Prescott Honda also took part in a ceremony that honored the American flag as it was retired and replaced with a new American flag.

The camaraderie and kindness that was shown to our veterans by the staff at Prescott Honda was greatly appreciated. Prescott Honda showed that once again, they are community minded and veteran friendly. Thank you to all of the staff at Prescott Honda; U.S.VETS – Prescott salutes you!

With Gratitude,

U.S.VETS- Prescott staff and residents