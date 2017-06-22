Obituary: Morton ‘Mort’ Goldstein

Morton “Mort” Goldstein, 87, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away June 10, 2017. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, grew up in San Francisco and moved to Los Angeles while he was in high school.



When he retired from the insurance industry in 1991, he moved to Prescott and became active with Temple B’rith Shalom. For the last 25 years he was a very active volunteer with the Prescott Public Library Book Sale and served on the Board of the Friends of the Library.



Mort is survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughters, Leslie Goldstein and Lori Schoenbaum; and his son, David Goldstein.

A celebration of Mort’s life will be held at a future date. The family suggests memorial donations be sent to either the Friends of the Prescott Public Library, 215 Goodwin St., Prescott AZ 86303, or to Temple B’rith Shalom, 2077 Brohner Way, Prescott, 86301.



Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes assisted with the arrangements.



Information provided by survivors.