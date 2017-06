Nick and Jean (Felker) Barrese will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on May 13. They grew up in Canasta, NY, and were married at St. Agatha’s Roman Catholic Church on May 13, 1944.

Nick and Jean live in Prescott Valley with their son, Nick, and his wife, Yvonne. They have seven children (Jean, Michael, Linda, Nick, Steven, John and Laurie), 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.,