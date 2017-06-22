Mayoral candidate profile: Mary Beth Hrin

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profile articles on the candidates running for Prescott Mayor and City Council in the Aug. 29 primary. The profiles will focus on the candidates’ backgrounds, while a future series will question the candidates on current local issues.

Age: 58

Length of time in Prescott: 15 years

Occupation: Former police officer and Assistant District Attorney, City of Philadelphia

Educational background: B.A. English, minor Economics, Immaculata University; J.D. and LL.M. in Tax Law, Temple University, Philadelphia

What made you decide to run for City Council?

Prescott is at the crossroads; there are many critical issues facing the city and our residents. I know I have the passion, track record and the skills to lead us in the right direction. With my ability to research and work collaboratively with others locally and regionally, it is now more than ever, imperative our voters chose leaders who are knowledgeable on the issues and have a vision for Prescott.

What do you think would be your strengths as a council member?

There are certain requirements a public servant must have and I believe my strong suit is my down-to-earth approach to people and their problems. My other strengths include my research, and problem-solving skills, my analytical mind set, and my sound judgment. But what I learned best through the years is how to listen. Working on the recovery home issue, I met diverse groups with competing interests. Getting all the parties to come together for the good of the community and the residents of the recovery homes is the result of allowing everyone to have a voice.

What is the main issue facing Prescott in the coming term?

Hands down, the exploding PSPRS liability. And no mayoral candidate has studied, written, or spoken about this subject more extensively than I. We need a mayor who can take the lead on this issue not only in this city, but also around the state, to

teach and galvanize other local officials. Collectively we can put political pressure on the legislature and all public pension unions (police, fire and teacher) for an equitable and sustainable solution to this crisis.

What are your goals and priorities as a council member?

My main priority is to see Prescott succeed. I want this city to be THE model on both how to solve a public pension crisis, and also how to bring economic development to the area so Prescott remains a vibrant city with opportunities for a great life for everyone — regardless of age.