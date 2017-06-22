Mayer Fire Chief Kriwer leaving for new job

After just over a year as Mayer Fire Chief, Eric Kriwer is resigning to take a new job at the new Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, on the northwest side of Phoenix, near Sun City West.

It’s a new fire authority, which, on July 1, will encompass the North County Fire and Medical District and the Sun Lakes Fire District.

Kriwer will be a division chief and the fire marshal.

“It is simply an excellent opportunity to work with a progressive fire service organization with an exceptional leadership team,” Kriwer said. “Mayer Fire District is in good hands with a committed group of staff and firefighters.

“The Fire Board has been able to turn the district around fiscally and has a roadmap toward financial and operational success,” he added.

Mayer Fire Board Member Ed Wesolowski said, “He was an excellent chief with us … he did an excellent job on our budget, he made sure we had money for the year, and I hate to see him go.”

But, Wesolowski said, he can understand why Kriwer might want to move on.

“We can only pay him x amount of money, (and) where he’s going, he’ll be making twice the amount we’re giving him,” he said. “He needs to build up his retirement.”

That was an exaggeration, Kriwer said, and pay was not the driving reason he decided to move on, noting that “This is also a great opportunity for my kids, who range from ages 11 to 16, and my wife.”

Board Clerk Russ Dodge said, “We’re sad to see him go,” but deferred further comment to Board President Paul Coe.

Coe said that he was not able to comment until after the Fire Board held its meeting Wednesday night.

Kriwer, who had previously worked for the Mayer Fire District from 2002 to 2005, was widely seen as a stabilizing choice for the chief’s role when he took over in March, 2016, after an acrimonious relationship with the board led members to terminate former Chief Glenn Brown’s employment.

Brown, now the Deputy Chief of the Gila River Fire Department, which serves the Gila River Indian Community, said he had settled a lawsuit against the Mayer Fire Board out of court. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Wesolowski said that, as he had the last time Mayer Fire had an opening for the chief’s job, Battalion Chief Mike McGhee would take over as interim fire chief.