KornUkopia Calendar: June 23-July 2

5th Annual Elevate Christian Music Festival at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Friday night starting at 7 p.m., Matthew West and Jordan Feliz; Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m., Jeremy Camp and Mac Powell; Sunday night starting at 5 p.m. Justin Unger, Matt Maher and Danny Gokey. Tickets available from $29 to $158 at the door or ElevateMusicFestival.com.

Go Skateboarding Day Competition, 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Mike Fann Community Skate Park, 799 E. Willis St., Prescott. Beginner, intermediate and sponsored divisions. Skating, food and clothing companies from around Arizona, as well as games and prizes for participants. Preregister at 928-533-7985, prescottskatestop@gmail.com or 617 Miller Valley Road. Same-day registration at the skate park by 11 a.m.

36th Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival on the Courthouse Plaza. Bands, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Evening Concert, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday only. Admission is free. There will be raffle prize drawings, jamming around the plaza, food tents and more. More information: PrescottBluegrassFestival.com.



Saturday, June 24

Amateur Radio Field Day, Pioneer Park Jeep Posse building. All are welcome to visit, learn about ham radio and maybe even get on the air.

Willow Lake Pit House Archaeological Site Tours, 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Lake Park. Yavapai Chapter Arizona Archaeological Society docents discuss the area’s prehistoric people and the preserved, ancient pit houses. charlesstroh@yahoo.com.

Art on 6th Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 697 6th St. Four art studios at one location open to the public, with one-of-a-kind clothing, jewelry, sculpture, glass, mosaics and wall art. Meet the artists, shop and see live demos of various media. Look for the yellow signs. 928-499-2779.

Young Playwrights Festival, 1 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. Showcasing the talents of eight young playwrights. $10.

Saturday Night Talk Series: “Making Friends with Impermanence: Transitional States in Everyday Life,” 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Building, 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path. 928-771-0205.

Sunday, June 25

Monthly Gospel Concert, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mountain View Baptist Church, 395 Pony Place, Dewey. This month: The Braggs, an upbeat, high-energy, Phoenix-based bluegrass duo. Free, but a love offering is accepted. 928-632-5787.

Tuesday, June 27

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring Yavapai College Jazz Bands. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Wednesday, June 28

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Thursday, June 29

Prescott Idol, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Each week, up to 20 contestants will vie to see who advances to the Sept. 7 finale. Audience can vote at the show or online at koltcountry.com. Top two acts each week move on.

Annual Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank parking lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. Family Night. $5 per person.

Friday, June 30

Kiwanis Kiddie Parade, 9 to 11 a.m., courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Prescott.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 5 through Oct. 29, Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Saturday, July 1

61st Annual Pancake Breakfast, 6 to 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Live music by the Gurley Girls. $6; free for children under 10. Proceeds go to Prescott Community Food Bank.

First Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, 8 a.m., American Legion Park on Bob Street, Prescott Valley. Sponsored by American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Open to all. Non-professional blind draw doubles event; semiprofessional handicapped event. $10 entry fee; horseshoes available. Gary, 928-713-6339.

Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Parade, 9 a.m., downtown Prescott. Parade theme: Legends Live Among us.

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, court-house plaza in downtown Prescott.

Sunday, July 2

