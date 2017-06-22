Keep cool at Watson Lake

People flocked to Watson Lake to escape Wednesday’s 103-degree high. It was the fourth straight day of 100 or higher temperatures, which tied a record.

The Watson Lake recreation area is located four miles north of downtown Prescott at 3101 Watson Lake Rd. The park allows access to Watson Lake and the boulders of the Granite Dells.

Amenities Include:

Two boat launches

Courtesy dock

Fish cleaning stations

Picnic ramadas

Large Turf Area

Restrooms

Horseshoe pits

Picnic tables

Barbecue grills

Playground equipment

Hiking trails

Overnight camping (summer months only)

Showers for campers

Fishing

Canoe and kayak rentals are available.

No swimming is allowed at Watson Lake.

The park's summer hours (Memorial day-Labor day) are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is a $3.00 parking fee.