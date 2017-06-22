Keep cool at Watson Lake

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

  • Originally Published: June 22, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • People flocked to Watson Lake to escape Wednesday’s 103-degree high. It was the fourth straight day of 100 or higher temperatures, which tied a record.

    The Watson Lake recreation area is located four miles north of downtown Prescott at 3101 Watson Lake Rd. The park allows access to Watson Lake and the boulders of the Granite Dells.

    Amenities Include:

    • Two boat launches
    • Courtesy dock
    • Fish cleaning stations
    • Picnic ramadas
    • Large Turf Area
    • Restrooms
    • Horseshoe pits
    • Picnic tables
    • Barbecue grills
    • Playground equipment
    • Hiking trails
    • Overnight camping (summer months only)
    • Showers for campers
    • Fishing

    Canoe and kayak rentals are available.

    No swimming is allowed at Watson Lake.

    The park's summer hours (Memorial day-Labor day) are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is a $3.00 parking fee.

    3101 AZ-89, Prescott, AZ 86301

