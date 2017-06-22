Gallery Guide: Week of June 23

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood, and more.

Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 106, 108, 302 and 309. 928-830-1454. Studios open fourth Saturdays, through August. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378. Foundry tours are available.

Gallery at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 Marina St. (entrance on Willis), 928-445-3286, www.pca-az.net.

Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.

Krieger-Marcusen Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-778-4900. Clay, paintings, jewelry and wood by local artists Heath Krieger, Cathy Krieger and Richard Marcusen. Works by Steve Smith (wood) and plein air oil paintings by Bill Anton.

Gallery Beyond Words, 204 N. McCormick St., featuring fine art installation by Susanne Korte.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Newman Gallery, 106-A S. Montezuma St., 928-442-9167, www.newmangallery.net.

Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. Through July 23, “By the Light of the Moon” is the featured exhibition. Also coming are “Underground Prescott” with Patricia Ireland-Williams at 1 p.m. June 17; and Olaf Wieghorst’s West exhibition June 25 through Aug. 27, a tribute to western artists, cowboys and horses.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.

Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com. Featuring new art by Sean Goté and jewelry by Dolores. Also, new garden art including fountains, as well as whirligigs, spinners, hummingbird feeders, and wind chimes.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.

The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery, “Twisted Roots" Hand-Carved Burl Wood Sculpture by John Hoyt and Poetically Powerful Paintings of Practically Perfect People by Thatcher Bohrman, through July 14. In the Main Gallery, “Journeys in Spirit 2017” Traditional and Contemporary Art by American Indian artists, continues through June 19; followed by the Summer 2017 Photography Exhibit featuring the work of Prescott-area photographers, June 22 through July 14.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Representing more than 60 local and nationally known artists, featuring contemporary works of wall art, ceramics, bronze, glass, wood, wearable art, jewelry and more.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. Through July 10 is “Flight of Obscurity XI,” an exhibit of sculptures consisting of cones integrated with spires held together under tension, supported by utilitarian containers. The exhibit exposes the delicate balance between grace and imminent danger, like the fleeting ballet of courting birds or hostile dogfight between foes. Reception and Art Walk: Friday, June 23, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.