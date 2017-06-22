Dog helps toddler open fridge in viral video

Related Video Dog helps toddler open fridge

A toddler and his dog have touched the hearts of internet users after they were captured on video working together to break into the refrigerator.

Rob Herbert posted the video and photos to his Facebook page with the caption: "When you need help...you find out who your friends are! (Until you don't give them any food and then they leave you hanging!)"

The video begins with the toddler trying to climb up on the dog in an attempt to reach the refrigerator door handle. After climbing on the dog's back and pulling at the door, it opens. Then, after repositioning himself and checking out the food before him, the dog takes off leaving the boy dangling, but seemingly unfazed.

As of this post, the Facebook video has been viewed nearly 85 million times.