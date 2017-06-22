Dean and Jean Dennison celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Dean and Jean Dennison recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary and Dean’s 90th birthday with a trip on a river cruise, followed by three weeks in Switzerland. The couple was married on June 28, 1952, in Pasadena, California. They moved to Phoenix shortly after they were married. They have lived in Prescott for the past 25 years. They have four daughters, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and they both agree that having a large family is terrific. “Family get-togethers can be noisy and messy, but we wouldn’t trade the chaos for anything.”