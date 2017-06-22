Cordes Lakes curtails residents’ water during the heat wave

Due to the extreme heat, the water demand in the Cordes Lakes Water System has increased above normal levels. All of the tanks, equipment and wells are operating, but the system has not been able to keep up with demand.

Cordes Lakes has issued a Stage 3 Water Curtailment and is asking its customers to conserve water to allow the water system to recover. Customers are asked to voluntarily employ water conservation measures to reduce their daily consumption by approximately 50 percent. Cordes Lakes customers are cooperating and the system has begun to recover. However, more recovery is needed.

In addition to asking customers to conserve, Cordes Lakes is trucking water from Prescott Valley to fill tanks and supplement the water supply. Cordes Lakes is also implementing a planned system-wide shut down between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. each night until the system recovers. The need for a system shut-down is reevaluated each day. If water is off between 11 p.m. and 3:30 a.m., it is due to the system-wide shut down.

Cordes Lakes apologizes for this inconvenience and would like to assure its customers that it is working to increase the water supply both in the short-term and long-term.

For those customers that need it, a limited supply of bottled water is available at Mayer Fire Station in Cordes Lakes. Please bring a driver’s license showing a Cordes Lakes address.

The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management will be posting regular updates from Cordes Lakes. Please check www.facebook.com/ycoem to get the latest update regarding planned outages and system status.