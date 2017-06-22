Cooking club students take field trip

My name is Kelly Gallagher, I am a teacher at Granite Mountain School in PUSD. I also participate in the 21st Century Grant After School Program. I run homework clubs, Student Council, and cooking club. After 11 weeks of cooking club, I decided that my kids deserved a field trip for all of their hard work. I set up an amazing evening of Teppen-Yaki at out local Esojis Sushi Restaurant. The chef and owner were incredibly accommodating and kind. As the administrator and my cooking club volunteer (Ms. Gifford and Mrs. Gallagher) sat and watched the children have the time of their lives, a lovely man walked up to our table. He asked us questions and spoke for sometime. He complimented us for the profession we are in and was elated that we had taken kids on such a special trip! He also was most impressed by our willingness to bring different cultures in our cooking club. He was so moved by our cultural diversity, he decided to purchase our dinner. Not just the educators, the entire table, of 12 children. Wow Mr. P! You moved us to tears by your kindness. The chef was also moved when the children decided to pay-it-forward. We gave the Chef the money that we collected to pay for our meal as a tip. The chef came out and shook the children’s hands and was incredibly grateful. Mr. P started a chain reaction of kindness. I cannot thank him enough for purchasing our dinner.

