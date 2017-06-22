CATCH 22: Day 22: Man wanted on charges of endangerment

The Prescott Valley police are looking for Robert Alex Celaya Jr. He is wanted on charges of endangerment. He is a 30-year-old Native American man who is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Prescott Valley on East Nace Lane.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 22 of “CATCH 22” you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 with your information within 90 days of this article. Remember, you never have to give your name.