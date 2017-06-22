Bradshaw Mountain names Tony Miller next athletic director

BREAKING: Bradshaw Mountain hires Tony Miller as next athletic director, replacing Mark Ernster, who left for Sunrise Mtn. #CourierSports — Brian M. Bergner Jr. (@SportsWriter52) June 22, 2017 by Brian M. Bergner Jr.

Bradshaw Mountain has hired a new athletic director to replace the departed Mark Ernster, who resigned last month following four years in Prescott Valley to accept a similar position at Sunrise Mountain in Peoria.

Principal Kort Miner said Thursday that Tony Miller, who spent time in the Paradise Valley Unified School District and in Higley near Gilbert, will take over for Ernster July 10 on the Prescott Valley campus. The Humboldt Unified School District governing board approved Miller’s hiring June 13.

Miller said he appreciates the support Bradshaw Mountain has already given him.

“They have a dynamic athletic department,” he said in a phone interview Thursday. “I want to be a great resource for coaches so they can just worry about coaching, and everything is taken care of on the administrative end.”

The 37-year-old Miller, formerly an elementary physical education teacher, has served as the Arizona Diamondbacks’ youth camp coordinator and in player development. He’s worked with the Diamondbacks academy coaches’ clinics, too.

Miller spent time as the recreation coordinator for Higley, which served 2,000 to 3,000 children for summer camps, and a high school assistant baseball coach at Paradise Valley and Shadow Mountain. He said his experience laboring for Diamondbacks youth camps and as a director for Special Olympics helped him develop connections in Prescott Valley.

Although he hadn’t planned to leave Bradshaw Mountain any time soon, Miner said Ernster chose to do so strictly for family reasons. Ernster had taught at Sunrise Mountain previously, Miner added. He returned to the school so that his family could be closer to his brother’s family, which lives in the Phoenix area.

Ernster, who was not immediately available for an interview, has strong ties to the Valley. In the late 1990s, he was a star for the Arizona State University baseball team. Several years later, in 2010, he coached Liberty’s then-fledgling baseball program to a 4A D-II state championship.

“Mark had an opportunity at Sunrise Mountain to become athletic director, and the school contacted him personally,” Miner said. “His son is ready to start kindergarten, and he and his brother want to coach their kids together.”

Miner credited Ernster for making academics a top priority at Bradshaw Mountain, significantly improving student-athletes’ grade point average.

“He had a GPA board for every program in the school, and for every level of the program,” Miner said of Ernster. “Academics came first.”

Thanks largely to Ernster’s diligence, Miner added, student-athletes’ GPAs schoolwide now average a 3.06.

Miner said he wants Miller to continue building on “a lot of the systems Mark has in place,” essentially “passing the baton.”

In addition to academics, Miller said he will work with the school’s coaches on expanding camp offerings from first grade through high school, including in the summertime.

“I want to help ramp up camps in the summer and reach students that will be ours,” he added. “I’ve hosted hundreds of camps for younger grades where we know kids are going to our high school. We would like to do [camps for] younger grades.”

Such high school-sponsored camps in the school district currently start in the seventh grade, Miner said.

“We would love to see camps offered at a nominal fee and be cost-effective,” Miner added. “We want a third grader to be a Bear.”