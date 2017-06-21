Woman: Husband killed after attacking her, son

A woman shot and killed her husband as he was attacking her and her son on Saturday, June 17, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McKee Mine Road.

They found James B. Johnson, 50, dead of a gunshot wound when they arrived.

YCSO detectives have determined that Johnson was in a physical domestic dispute with his 50-year-old wife and 19-year-old stepson, D’Evelyn said.

Johnson attacked his wife, breaking her leg, then began choking his stepson.

While he was choking the teen, his wife pulled a gun from his belt and fired multiple times. The teen then stabbed him several times with a kitchen knife, D’Evelyn said.

The Medical Examiner has determined that Johnson was killed by one of the gunshots.

The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office will evaluate the case to decide if any charges will be filed.