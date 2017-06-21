Obituary: Thomas William Boelts

Thomas William Boelts went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2017.

Born to Ida (Swartz) Boelts of El Toro, California and Henry Boelts of Woonsocket, South Dakota, in 1945 in Orange, California. As a kid growing up in Villa Park, California, Tom enjoyed playing football and baseball as well as participating in 4-H activities, raising steers and chickens often delivering eggs on the way to school with his older brother, Harvey Boelts.



Tom married Paula Giuliano in 1967 and was by her side when she preceded him in passing in 2007. He married Sandra Kelly in 2014 and she was by his side until he passed.

Tom enjoyed singing in Choirs, volunteering as a Yavapai County Sheriff’s VIP and enjoying the outdoors. He was a world traveler, once spending over a month at sea cruising around Europe.

In the last few years, his most passionate hobby was singing in the Prescott Chorale, Prescott POPS Chorus, The Yavapai College Community Chorale and Yavapai College Master’s Chorale. Among the achievements he was most proud of was being chosen for the Master’s Chorale and a 2015 trip to Spain with the Prescott Chorale.



Tom is survived by his wife, Sandra; children Thomas Boelts and Tamara Wade as well as Tamara’s husband Steve; children Joel, Josh, Jesse and Giuliana as well as Tom’s wife Theresa; children Dustin, Danielle, Shelby, Tommy, Arie and Maggie; great-grandchildren Madison, Ezra and Soren; and Sandra’s sons, Jason and Michael (West) and their wives Elizabeth and Abby and children Ashlyn, Oliver and Lucy. All of his grandchildren and great grandchildren affectionately called him Opa.

Services have been entrusted to Hampton’s Funeral Home in Prescott, Arizona. There will be a celebration of life service at the Height’s Church on Thursday June 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. and a graveside burial service in El Toro, California, at El Toro Memorial Park, 25751 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest, CA 92630, on Saturday, June 24, 2016 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the American Heart Association or The Prostate Cancer Foundation.



Information provided by survivors.