Obituary: Myon Faith Blair

Myon Faith (Boyle) Blair quietly passed away on June 18, 2017, at the Prescott Marley House hospice with her family at her side. She was born to Francis Faye and Richard Boyle in 1935 in Oatman, Arizona, later moving to Prescott as a child. Like Faith, her surviving brothers Richard Boyle and the Rev. Timothy Boyle graduated from Prescott High School in the 1950s.

Faith was predeceased by her husband John E. Blair, who died in 2001.

Survivors also include her children, Kathy Blair (Tom) Holliday, Steve (Julie) Blair, and Greg (Cindy) Blair; six grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

She was a beloved grandmother. Faith and John were co-owners of Blair Distributing for Holsum Bread for 43 years. She had a great many friends from her years of community involvement and volunteerism. Faith played ladies’ softball and tennis; she loved hiking and visiting Lake Powell and Rocky Point, Mexico. She supported and coached Little League – baseball is huge in the Blair family. She volunteered at YRMC and ran Fantasy in Chocolate for years – raising funds for hospital programs, including hospice.

She was a Yavapai College board member, and a founding member of Yavapai College Boosters Club where she raised funds for baseball. She served on the Salvation Army board of directors for 10 years. Faith was an avid swimmer and supported the Yavapai Youth Center, which became the YMCA.

Later in life, she was a water aerobics instructor at her Gardens at Willow Creek neighborhood. She served on its homeowners’ association board for a time. Faith was a dear character. She pushed the boundaries and rarely hesitated to say what was on her mind. God bless her. She will be missed.

Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 26, at Prescott Adult Center at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marley House, Good Samaritan hospice.



