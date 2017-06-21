Former Scottsdale prep star Auston Matthews named NHL’s top rookie

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and former Scottsdale prep star holds the Calder Memorial Trophy, which awards the top rookie, after winning the award during the NHL Awards, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: June 21, 2017 9 p.m.

    • Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and former Scottsdale prep star received the Calder Memorial Trophy, which awards the NHL's top rookie, during the award ceremony Wednesday, June 21, in Las Vegas.

