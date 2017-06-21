False alarms frustrate local police

Of the 772 burglar alarms Prescott Valley Police Department responded to in 2016, only six were classified as criminal offenses, according to a study conducted by the department.

“Four were burglaries, when the alarm worked properly, but the perpetrators were gone before we got there,” said PVPD Chief Bryan Jarrell during a Prescott Valley Town Council meeting. “Then two were rocks that were thrown through windows that triggered an alarm.”

The remaining 766, or 99.2 percent of them, were considered false alarms.

Each time PVPD responds to an alarm, it costs the town $58.12. That means the total cost of response to false alarms in 2016 was $44,519.92, which is about the cost of one officer’s salary, Jarrell said. That money comes out of all taxpayers’ wallets, not just the owner of the alarm.

For Prescott Police Department, the statistics are even more telling.

Out of the about 2,400 alarms PPD responded to in 2016, only three were legitimate, said PPD public information officer Dave Fuller

“Two officers respond to every alarm, so if you just take those numbers and kind of compute them out, that’s a lot of man-hours,” Fuller said.

It is for such reasons that PVPD is looking at changing to a different alarm response model that could potentially eliminate their response to false alarms altogether.

The department started the discussion by bringing the proposal to the Prescott Valley Town Council during a work study session on Thursday, June 15. The model is called verified response and the council would have to change a town ordinance and sever a contract with CryWolf, a false alarm solutions company it contracted with in 2013, to accommodate the request.

A false alarm can be caused by human error, equipment malfunction or even the elements, such as wind or lighting, Jerrell said.

Current alarm industry standards direct an alarm monitoring company to make at least two calls to the owner of an alarm system when the alarm is triggered. If the owner does not answer the calls, is unable to respond to the alarm him or herself, or wishes for the police to respond, then the alarm company calls police dispatch and requests it be checked out. However, there is no law mandating police to respond to alarms unless there is verifiable evidence clearly indicating that a crime is occurring, Jarrell said.

In Prescott Valley, if an alarm is found to be false, that is recorded. For every subsequent false alarm responded to at that location in a given year, the alarm owner is cited a $55 fine. One of these fines can be avoided annually by taking an online course similar to driver’s education.

Prescott Police Department has a similar system, except fines only begin after the second false alarm and there is no alarm education course available to forgive an incident.

Given the overwhelming number of false alarms still being responded to, Jarrell believes it’s obvious this system is not working well.

“It’s just not effective,” Jarrell said.

The verified response model could be the solution because it significantly shifts the onus of false alarms to the alarm system’s owner and monitoring company. Rather than the police having to respond to every alarm that goes off in the town, this model requires independent verification of burglar alarms prior to police response. Meaning, police departments only respond to alarms they know were triggered due to criminal activity or an emergency taking place. Verification can be through eyewitness accounts or monitoring technology provided by alarm companies, such as sound or video recordings. They’ll also respond to panic, robbery or medical assistance alerts, all of which require a person physically pushing an alarm button.

“Just based on commercials I’ve seen on TV and just knowing a little bit about the alarm system business, I know more and more people are going to video with audio alarms where they can get it on their smartphones,” said PV Town Councilmember Marty Grossman.

While some Town Council members seemed to buy into Jerrell’s argument, others remained skeptical, questioning whether a verified response model is enough to ensure the safety of those citizens seeking an additional level of security through an alarm system.

“I appreciate the information,” Councilmember Jodi Rooney said. “I also know that homeowners and business owners have paid for a service for peace of mind, and knowing that our police officers do respond provides that peace of mind.”

James Edelstein, PVPD’s Deputy Chief, agrees there is a psychological conundrum here, but does not believe reducing the response to alarms will have an adverse effect on crime rates in the area.

“Yes, there is going to be a feeling that [alarm owners] are less safe; but in reality, 99.2 percent of the time that we do come to their house or business, nothing is going on,” Edelstein said.

Additionally, Edelstein doesn’t believe it’s fair that only a small portion of PV’s population uses alarm systems while everyone’s tax dollars are paying the police force to respond to what are almost always false alarms.

“We could be using our resources more efficiently,” he said.

As it stands, the Town Council has requested that PVPD bring additional information about the changes they are proposing to a later study session for further consideration.

If PVPD gets this new protocol approved, Fuller said PPD will keep a close eye on how it works out.

“We are always looking for innovative, more efficient ways to do our work, and if it’s something that would fit with our customers and our public, then yes, we would certainly look at it and do an evaluation,” Fuller said.