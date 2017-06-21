Column: Where’s the motivation to ride in this heat?

With temperatures creeping into the triple digits it can be hard to find the motivation to ride. Even the tallest pines offer little comfort from the oppressive sun. But summer doesn’t have to mean you simply stare at your bike wishing for fall to arrive. High powered, long lasting lighting systems allow riders to explore the trails long after the moon has popped up.

However, some duct tape and an old flashlight from your kitchen drawer just isn’t going to cut it. You will need a system that is bright enough to illuminate obstacles ahead regardless of speed. Batteries to power the light must also last a few hours and have a reliable burn time. Last thing you want to be doing is stumbling home in the dark.

Light brightness is measured in lumens. Most trail riding will require 600 lumen minimum on the handlebars. Generally the light mounted to your bike will be the most stable. Some systems will go as high or even exceed 2000 lumens. Obviously the brighter the better as long as burn time is not sacrificed. Also, you get what you pay for. Many companies will post unverified lumen numbers to sell product and have very unpredictable batteries. Stick with more respected brands to assure the light is throwing out what you expect and in a pattern that is clear and broad. Checking with a local shop to see what they run is a great place to start.

More advanced riders may choose to put a secondary light source on their helmet. This helps see around corners and into drops more easily. Generally the brighter light is mounted to the handlebars, and the smaller, more compact system on the helmet. Many helmet manufactures now make mounts for lights and cameras. This adds to the stability and makes it far easier to remove for riding in the daytime. Just remember you have it on when turning to talk to other riders or you won’t be popular for long.

I would recommend starting with trails you are familiar with. Ones that you know the obstacles, corners and drops fairly well. Night riding can feel disorientating at first, so give yourself some time to get used to the way the shadows play with each other. Learn the range your light has and practice battery management. This means lower the beam strength on climbs or slower speed sections of trail and up the brightness when it becomes more technical. This will help stretch the range of your light system and make sure it lasts until you make it back to the trailhead.

Generally I would advise to stay off the roads at night or keep them to an absolute minimum just to avoid conflict with vehicles. You should however always bring a rear flashing light in case you have to alter your route on to a road to get back.

Riding at night is an amazing experience. You will see the world differently, come across unique animals and insects. Plenty of locals already ride the woods after dark, so try and find a group to connect with. The trails at night are very peaceful and with a sky full of stars as you roll I am sure you will soon see how addictive night riding can be.

