CATCH 22: Day 21: Man wanted on multiple charges

Today’s wanted felon is Daniel Sanchez Martinez. He is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He is wanted on multiple charges including interfering with a judicial proceeding, marijuana violations, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated domestic violence, criminal impersonation, driving on a suspended license and aggravated assault per domestic violence.

His last known address was in Cottonwood on Fifth Street.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 21 of “CATCH 22” you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 with your information within 90 days of this article. Remember, you never have to give your name.