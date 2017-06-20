Talk of the Town: We owe it to the Hotshots to create a museum for them

In just a matter of days, all of us in the quad-city area will be pausing to honor and remember the Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished in the Yarnell Hill fire on June 30, 2013, and their beloved families.

On Friday, June 2, 2017, Nancy Christie wrote a letter to The Daily Courier proposing “A Public/Private Partnership to create a Granite Mountain Hotshot Memorial Museum.” In her article, Ms. Christie stated specific ways that the City of Prescott and interested citizens could come together and “establish a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization to solicit grants and donations to create and run the museum.”

We commend Ms. Christie for having this excellent suggestion as well as for detailing ways that such a project could be accomplished. Most of all, though, we support the deeper issues involved here.

The deeper issues are that the Granite Mountain Hotshots were our friends, our neighbors and members of our communities. They attended our schools and churches and they participated in community event. In many ways, they were just like us — individuals striving to live their lives as best they could.

HOWEVER, when it came to protecting us and others, as well as our homes, our communities and our forests, the Granite Mountain Hotshots were FAR more. They ran toward danger, they fought fires, they risked their lives to keep us safe.

After June 30, 2013, people throughout the United States and around the world recognized the depth of our Granite Mountain Hotshots’ sacrifice. The fence that surrounded Station 7 suddenly became a makeshift memorial where people could express their feelings.

The curators who preserved each of the articles that were left on the Memorial indicated that there were over a thousand T-shirts actually tied to the fence by firefighters from across the country. There was also a letter from Buckingham Palace and a wreath sent to Station 7 by the Antarctic Fire Department.

More importantly though, as we all remember, we — the wives, partners, fathers, mothers, grandparents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and friends of our Hotshots — were especially moved to leave some kind of remembrance at the Memorial Fence....

The truth is that if each of us were to pause and re-envision all of the events that led up to June 30, 2013, and after, we might realize that the real issues regarding Prescott Station 7 on 6th Street are NOT about selling a building to obtain monies to pay down the debt with the PSPRS. (Selling Station 7 would provide less than 1/10th of 1 percent of the $78 million needed). The real issues are about sacrifice, about honor, about integrity, about dignity and about remembrance.

Miss Christie has a vision and has provided a strategy to enable this vision to become a reality. Creating a Granite Mountain Hotshot Memorial Museum is the very LEAST that we — those who live in the quad-city area — can do to honor our Hotshots’ lives, their families, and their ultimate sacrifice for all of us!

Dear Reader, we ask you, “How can we NOT do this?”

Information about the Memorial Fence obtained from: Exhibit honors, remembers Granite Mountain Hotshots, The Arizona Republic, June 27, 2014.