Buck is a smart 1-year-old Shepherd/Australian Cattle Dog mix who knows sit and lay down — plus his young age makes him the perfect candidate for more training. Buck is toy-motivated and loves rope toys, balls and squeaky toys. Buck is looking for a home with an active owner who enjoys to playing fetch and taking walks. Meet him at the YHS Adoptions Center, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week). See pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org.