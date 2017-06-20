Pet Focus: UAF Superstar — Diva

Diva is a black and white tuxedo born Aug. 14, 2015. She is frisky and can sometimes get a bit rough when she plays. She is affectionate with people and gives love nips. Diva has to be the only cat. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spayed. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, her adoption fee is $20 to a UAF-approved home. Learn more about Diva by calling Ruth at 928-379-1088 or reading UAF’s website, unitedanimalfriends.org. You can visit her at Kitty City located in the Prescott Petco on Hwy 69.

UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF Volunteer Coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail.com. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924.

Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.