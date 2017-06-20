Pet Focus: Circle L — Grace and Paige

Grace and Paige, two bonded pug/chihuahua mix sisters that want a home together, were adopted once and brought back because neighbors complained about their barking. They’re about 3 years old, potty trained using a dog door, and don’t cause any trouble. They love taking walks and sitting on laps, and get along with other dogs. If you have a place in your home and heart for two loving sisters, please call Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue at 928-273-7005, and they will make you an appointment to meet Grace and Paige.