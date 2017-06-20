Fire destroys Prescott home

A fire in an old house in a mobile home park destroyed it and briefly threatened to spread to other nearby units Monday afternoon, June 19.

Prescott firefighters were assisted by a Central Arizona Fire crew as they fought the blaze at 420 S. Montezuma St.

The call came in about 2:45 p.m. and the first crew to arrive reported that there were heavy smoke and flames coming from what they estimated to be a vacant home.

Some power lines and a transformer were also affected.

Police blocked part of Montezuma Street for over an hour to allow firefighters to work safely.



No one was injured in the fire, but the building was a total loss, Prescott Fire spokesman Don Devendorf said.